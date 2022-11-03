Residents at Greenacres apartment complex without power for 16 days

GREENACRES, Fla. — Families inside a Greenacres apartment complex are finally getting some relief after being left without power for 16 days.

Residents at the Lakeview Gardens Condominiums said it's been dreadful living in this heat without electricity.

The issue first started more than two weeks ago in the electrical room. And since then, families have been doing everything they can — doors open, fans running, generators on — just to make their homes livable.

The hot temperature is a grim reality for residents at Lakeview Apartments since mid-October, with residents saying they are getting no answers from their management company.

"We can't live here. This is not a safe place for babies," one resident said.

Families struggling to keep their young children comfortable.

"She's super, super hot. She's crying all the time. She's so tense. She can't sleep. She can't eat," another resident added.

On Thursday, the city of Greenacres concluded there was a fire in the complex's electrical panel. Because of that distinction, the Red Cross is able to come in and provide the families shelter.

The city said it wasn't aware of the power outage until a few days ago.

Crest Management oversees the property and said they now plan to come out Thursday night to restore as much of the power as they can, but the parts to fix the bigger issue have been difficult to find.

And it's been up to residents to pick up the bills along the way.

"We have to put $40 per day for gasoline," one resident said.

"That's unacceptable. Its not livable like this. We can't eat every day at the restaurant," another resident added.

The city of Greenacres said it is in communication with it's attorney regarding this situation and they have the property manager slated to appear for their next code hearing.