GREENACRES, Fla. — Military Trail has reopened, and the crater left behind by the deadly Learjet crash has been filled, but for families who lived just feet from where the plane came down, the road to recovery is far from over.

Mariano Garcia, an attorney with Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, is representing four families from the Greenacres mobile home community whose homes, vehicles and other property were damaged by crash debris.

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Palm Beach County families seek compensation after deadly Learjet crash

"The immediate need right now is that people who were displaced still have to pay rent. They still have to pay bills. They have to replace food and items that they lost. They have repairs to their homes that need to be made, and so we're dealing with those immediate needs," Garcia said.

Those financial concerns have been a part of the aftermath since the first days following the crash.

For the four families Garcia represents, the focus is now turning to financial relief for their specific losses.

Family of 8 still displaced

One of those families is a household of eight living in a mobile home roughly 50 feet from the impact site. Garcia said seven members of the family were home when the crash happened, including three who were outside.

"Dad was on the porch holding his 1-year-old child. Mom was standing nearby when a chunk of sidewalk came busting through their porch, narrowly missing them," Garcia said.

Other members of the family were inside.

"They all felt the explosion, the shock. They breathed all of the residue that was in the air," Garcia said. "It was a very traumatic event for them, as you can imagine."

The damage to the family's home was significant.

"You had chunks of aircraft parts busting through the roofs, you know, allowing the water intrusion into these residences, and when you combine that with the power being out, food spoiling in refrigerators, folks being unable to return to their homes, it had a pretty significant impact on their lives," Garcia said.

Power and water have since been restored to the mobile home community, according to Garcia, but the family of eight has not been able to return to its home because the residence remains unsafe. He said the family has been staying in Airbnbs provided through charity.

Seeking financial relief for families

Garcia said there is no lawsuit at this point.

Instead, he is communicating with attorneys for Aurora Aviation Inc., which does business as Upper Jets and operated the Learjet, and the company's insurance carrier in an effort to secure immediate financial relief for the four families he represents.

When WPTV asked whether the company has been cooperating, Garcia's response was direct.

"Very much so," he said. "I'm encouraged that at least the company for this charter operator, the insurance company, is responding and acknowledging that there were losses and are doing what they can to advance sums to these families and help them out."

An inspector is expected to assess the affected properties as Garcia's team works to determine the extent of the losses.

For now, Garcia said the immediate focus is on expenses families are already facing.

"The immediate need right now is that people who were displaced still have to pay rent. They still have to pay bills. They have to replace food and items that they lost. They have repairs to their homes that need to be made, and so we're dealing with those immediate needs," he said.

Help for families impacted by the crash

WPTV previously spoke with Perez, a handyman whose mobile home is about 250 feet from where the Learjet crashed. At the time, he couldn't access his home, vehicle or the tools he depends on for work.

Perez is not one of the residents represented by Garcia, but when WPTV recently returned to the neighborhood, our crew found an orange notice on his mobile home that read "UNSAFE."

"Working materials are there. My screwdrivers, my drills, my saws, they're stuck there," Perez told WPTV at the time.

He worried then about what the disruption would mean financially.

"We're not asking for nothing else but the necessary that's been lost or gonna get lost because of this, because my job wages, when rent comes down, who is gonna be, is my landlord or the people who I pay for that lot gonna say, ‘Oh, we feel sorry for you to have a discount?’ No, full payments are gonna have to be made," Perez said.

Other organizations have also stepped in to address those immediate needs. The Emergency Assistance Foundation, a West Palm Beach-based nonprofit, launched a fund offering $1,000 cash grants to eligible residents impacted by the crash. Other groups have provided food, shelter, supplies and services for displaced residents.

'This had a much broader impact'

But some of what these families experienced is more difficult to measure.

"The photos and the aerials really don't do justice to just how close these families came to being seriously hurt or killed," Garcia said.

He said some of the people he's spoken with are still dealing with the emotional and psychological effects of what they experienced.

"It's not something you see every day, and so it definitely had an emotional or psychological impact on them," Garcia said. "Many of them are having trouble sleeping, which is a very common report when someone undergoes a very sudden, tragic and unexpected event."

Garcia, who has practiced law for 32 years, is also a longtime pilot. He described himself as a commercial multi-engine instrument-rated pilot and said he previously co-owned a flight school and charter service out of Palm Beach International Airport.

He said determining the impact of emotional trauma will take time.

"There's no formula for that, Joel. It really depends upon the degree. We rely on medical experts to make that assessment and then use our judgment based on experience," Garcia said.

While representing families impacted on the ground, Garcia stressed the magnitude of the loss suffered by the families of those aboard the Learjet.

"My heart goes out to the victims on board the plane. They suffered a massive loss, and I think what the public needs to understand is that this had a much broader impact," Garcia said.

He said his focus now is helping the families he represents move toward some sense of normalcy.

"It's such a massive loss, particularly to the families of the occupants of the aircraft. It's hard to put words around what those families must be going through," Garcia said. "I can't imagine what they must be going through. And so if I can do something, even just a little bit to help others who were impacted by it, then, you know, I think that's the right thing to do."

WPTV has reached out to Aurora Aviation for comment and is working to hear back.

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