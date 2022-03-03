Fiesta de Pueblo to offer taste of Hispanic cultures with music, food, art in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — A large event is scheduled for Saturday in Greenacres that will provide the public with a taste of a variety of Hispanic cultures.

Known as Fiesta de Pueblo, the family-friendly event will highlight Hispanic music, food, art and commerce.

This is billed as the largest Hispanic multi-cultural and art festival held annually in Palm Beach County.

It celebrates the Three Wise Men and typically attracts thousands of visitors.

The festival will take place from noon until 10 p.m. at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park.

Admission is free.

WPTV reporter Josh Navarro is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.