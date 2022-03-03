Demographics show growing Hispanic population in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hispanic community is the fastest growing and largest minority in Palm Beach County.

The population is up more than 20 percent from 10 years ago, prompting the county commission to create a new district map to accommodate the growth.

District 3 is now the Hispanic majority district, encompassing Greenacres, Palm Springs and Lake Clarke Shores. The area is also called the heart of the Hispanic community.

Here's a look at the Hispanic population for those cities, according to the 2020 Census:

Greenacres: 45% of the population is Hispanic

Palm Springs: 60% of the population is Hispanic

Lake Clarke Shores: 33% of the population is Hispanic

All of this reveals the impact an event like Fiesta de Pueblo has on the Hispanic community in central Palm Beach County, which is happened Saturday in Greenacres.