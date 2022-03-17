Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyGreenacres

Actions

Arrest made in Greenacres Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle shooting

Citizen Observer Patrol.PNG
PBSO
Citizen Observer Patrol.PNG
Posted at 10:03 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 22:03:20-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives said they have arrested the suspect wanted for firing shots into an unoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres.

Detectives identified Isaiah Brice as the suspect following an investigation.

Brice was captured on surveillance video shooting at a PBSO unoccupied COP vehicle on the evening of March 8.

According to PBSO, Brice was charged with the vehicle shooting, and also charged for a separate shooting that occurred on March 11, where he shot the Greenacres Community Center several times with the suspected same firearm that was used to shoot the PBSO COP vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News