Suspect wanted for shooting up Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres

Vehicle unoccupied at the time of the incident
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a person they say fired shots into an unnoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres Monday evening.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 08, 2022
GREENACRES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a person they say fired shots into an unoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres Monday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:51 p.m. at the District 16-Greenacres Community Policing building located at 301 Swain Blvd.

Surveillance video captured a white Hispanic man wearing a grey shirt, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored shoes walking south on Swain Boulevard and then making a right turn into 2nd Street to travel west.

The video then shows the unknown man firing multiple shots into a parked PBSO Community Observer Policing vehicle and fleeing on foot going northwest from the location.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

