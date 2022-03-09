Suspect wanted for shooting up Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a person they say fired shots into an unoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres Monday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:51 p.m. at the District 16-Greenacres Community Policing building located at 301 Swain Blvd.

Surveillance video captured a white Hispanic man wearing a grey shirt, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored shoes walking south on Swain Boulevard and then making a right turn into 2nd Street to travel west.

The video then shows the unknown man firing multiple shots into a parked PBSO Community Observer Policing vehicle and fleeing on foot going northwest from the location.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.