Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Palm Beach County Food Bank

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit the Palm Beach County Food Bank on Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank has a new 28,000 square-foot facility is complete with elevated docks, state-of-the-art freezers and can house more food, upgrades that will allow the agency to meet the unprecedented need for food.

Historically, the Palm Beach County Food Bank provided access to nutritious food for more than 200,000 hungry Palm Beach County residents every month.

Since COVID-19 disrupted the county's economy, the demand for the Food Bank's services has tripled.

While pre-COVID-19 distributions averaged close to 5 million pounds per year, the current facility is now distributing close to 1.5 million pounds of food per month.

DeSantis spent the morning in Wellington signing the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s Project Partnership Agreement.

