Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Palm Beach County Food Bank

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis announced that seniors will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas pharmacies in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:41:12-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit the Palm Beach County Food Bank on Thursday.

You watch DeSantis live at 11:30 a.m. in this article or on our Facebook page.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank has a new 28,000 square-foot facility is complete with elevated docks, state-of-the-art freezers and can house more food, upgrades that will allow the agency to meet the unprecedented need for food.

Historically, the Palm Beach County Food Bank provided access to nutritious food for more than 200,000 hungry Palm Beach County residents every month.

Since COVID-19 disrupted the county's economy, the demand for the Food Bank's services has tripled.

While pre-COVID-19 distributions averaged close to 5 million pounds per year, the current facility is now distributing close to 1.5 million pounds of food per month.

DeSantis spent the morning in Wellington signing the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s Project Partnership Agreement.

