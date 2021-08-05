Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee killed in Beeline Highway crash

Elizabeth Anderson was mother of WPTV's assistant chief engineer
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Anderson was killed in a crash on the Beeline Highway. She was a longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee and the mother of WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson.
Elizabeth Anderson, PBSO employee killed in Beeline Highway crash
Posted at 11:55 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:03:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has lost one of its own.

Elizabeth Anderson, a PBSO warrant specialist, was killed last week in a fiery crash on the Beeline Highway.

Anderson had 25 years of service with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and had just entered the Deferred Retirement Option Program.

Her death has also impacted the WPTV family. She was the beloved mother of WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson.

Three other people were killed and another seriously injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late afternoon Aug. 4, 2021