Longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee killed in Beeline Highway crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has lost one of its own.

Elizabeth Anderson, a PBSO warrant specialist, was killed last week in a fiery crash on the Beeline Highway.

Anderson had 25 years of service with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and had just entered the Deferred Retirement Option Program.

Her death has also impacted the WPTV family. She was the beloved mother of WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson.

Three other people were killed and another seriously injured in the crash.