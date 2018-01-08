Chili's restaurants in Palm Beach County raising money for crash victims' families

Scott Sutton
5:06 AM, Jan 8, 2018
30 mins ago

Four area Chili's restaurants will be donating 20 percent of Monday's sales to the families of two men who were killed last month in a hit-and-run crash.

FILE

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Four area Chili's restaurants will be donating 20 percent of Monday's sales to the families of two men who were killed last month in a hit-and-run crash.

Sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. will benefit the families of Juan Carlos Velasquez and Angel Xon, who were killed in a Greenacres wreck on Dec. 23.

Below are the Chili's locations participating in the fundraiser: 

  • 2202 North Congress in Boynton Beach
  • 5910 Jog Road in Lantana 
  • 3349 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs  
  • 2525 State Road 7 in Wellington

 Donate to the victims GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top