Chili's restaurants in Palm Beach County raising money for crash victims' families

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Four area Chili's restaurants will be donating 20 percent of Monday's sales to the families of two men who were killed last month in a hit-and-run crash.

Sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. will benefit the families of Juan Carlos Velasquez and Angel Xon, who were killed in a Greenacres wreck on Dec. 23.

Below are the Chili's locations participating in the fundraiser:

2202 North Congress in Boynton Beach

5910 Jog Road in Lantana

3349 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs

2525 State Road 7 in Wellington

Donate to the victims GoFundMe page.