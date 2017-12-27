Porsche driver with no lights on kills 2 people in Greenacres, flees scene

GREENACRES, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed two people in Greenacres last weekend.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Swain Boulevard and Second Street.

PBSO said a 2013 Porsche Panamera was traveling northbound on Swain Boulevard at a high rate of speed with no headlights on.

A 2007 Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Second Street at the intersection of Swain Boulevard.

The Honda entered the intersection while the Porsche ran the stop sign, causing a violent collision.

Two passengers in the Honda, Juan Hernandez, 29, and Angel Xon, 47, both of West Palm Beach, were ejected and killed. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

PBSO said the driver of the Porsche fled the area on foot, leaving the car at the scene. Detectives have not released a description of the driver or any other details.