ATLANTIS, Fla. - A local security company has taken action after an armed officer was caught sleeping while on duty inside an area hospital.

A photo was taken last weekend of a G4S security officer with his feet up and head back sleeping on the job. G4S confirmed the photo was taken inside JFK Medical Center in Atlantis.

In a statement to WPTV, a spokesperson said, “G4S does not tolerate inattentiveness on duty. Once G4S was aware of the allegation that a security officer was asleep while on post, we immediately opened an investigation and removed the officer from duty. We have since terminated the officer’s employment and have confiscated his firearm.”

This comes just days after WPTV first reported how doctors and nurses have raised security concerns after metal detectors were removed from entrances at the hospital in June. Atlantis Police Officers were also pulled from inside the emergency room at JFK’s main campus after their contract expired.

All week WPTV has been asking JFK what prompted the changes. In an email, WPTV was told, “We will not be providing a statement or answering any questions at this time.”

JFK did send a letter to staff stating there is still 24/7 security, limited entrances and visitors will be required to stop at security for verification purposes and will need to obtain a badge.

“Folks in the healthcare sector make up about 50% of all workplace assaults,” said Ryan Oglesby, the Director of the National Emergency Nurses Association Board.

ENA is a voluntary organization, which has members across the nation including Florida.

According to ENA, across the country, nurses and other health care workers are punched, kicked, spat on, stabbed or shot daily. Most incidents go unreported and fewer get prosecuted.

Oglesby lives in Florida and has been a nurse for 21 years, and an ENA member for 17 years. He says he’s been helping advocate for federal legislation to better protect health care workers.

“We’re advocating this on the federal level and nationwide, this is a significant problem and not just in Florida,” Oglesby said.