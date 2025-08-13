Woman claims $10,000 as 'Ultimate Grand Prize' winner in 2025 Florida Python Challenge

HAVANA, Fla. — The totals from this year's 10-day Florida Python Challenge have been tabulated, and we now know the winners.

The annual event took place from July 11-20, resulting in the record removal of 294 invasive Burmese pythons, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday.

Last year's Python Challenge culminated with the removal of 195 of the big snakes.

"The record number of invasive pythons removed from the Everglades during this year’s competition is a big win for native wildlife," FWC chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. "With over 1,400 pythons removed during all Florida Python Challenge events to date and over 16,000 pythons removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017, collective efforts are the key to continue addressing the threats Burmese pythons pose to Florida’s native wildlife and ecosystems."

This year "Ultimate Grand Prize" of $10,000 was awarded to Taylor Stanberry for removing 60 pythons.

A Naples resident, Stanberry says on her Instagram page that she lives is a "venomous keeper" and "venomous relocator."

The title of the longest python caught by a novice went to Michael Marousky for catching a 15-foot, 11-inch snake.

The longest python caught by a professional was by Kennith Chamberland, who bagged a 9-foot, 8-inch snake.

Other winners from the competition include the following:

• Longest python, Military (11 feet, 2 inches) – Jonathan Miller

• Most pythons, Novice (14) – Krista Hoekstra

• Most pythons, Professional (56) – Donna Kalil

• Most pythons, Military (5) – John Southworth

• Runner-up, most pythons, Novice (7) – Kymberly Clark

• Runner-up, most pythons, Professional (22) – Hannah Gray

• Runner-up, most pythons, Military (3) – Matthew Jamison

During this year's 10-day competition, FWC said there were 934 participants from 30 states and Canada.

It's well documented that Burmese pythons pose a serious threat to Florida's native wildlife.

FWC said the event helps raise awareness about invasive species and the detriment they cause to native wildlife.

The agency said since 2000, more than 23,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida and reported to the FWC.

Anyone may remove and humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles at any time on private lands with landowner permission and on 32 FWC-managed lands throughout South Florida, according to FWC.