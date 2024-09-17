Florida Python Challenge removes nearly 200 pythons from South Florida ecosystem

DUCK KEY, Fla. — The final results were released Tuesday of last month's annual Florida Python Challenge, a 10-day competition that resulted in the removal of nearly 200 of the invasive species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that 857 participants from 33 states and Canada helped support Everglades conservation by removing 195 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida.

Ronald Kiger took home the ultimate grand prize of $10,000 by bagging 20 pythons.

"Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. "This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness."

The winners of the Python Challenge were announced at the FWC's commission meeting held in Duck Key.

The agency said more than 700 Florida residents, 100 out-of-state residents and two from Canada competed in the challenge, which ran from Aug. 9-18.

