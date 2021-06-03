LIVE: West Palm Beach officials hold news conference on water advisory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:

The city of West Palm Beach is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon after a water advisory was issued last week for vulnerable members of the population.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Public Utilities Director Dr. Poonam Kalkat are speaking at the city hall.

James said Thursday that water tests taken on June 1 and 2 were below the .7 micrograms per liter approved by the EPA.

Because of these samples, James said the city is closer to lifting the advisory and called it "promising news," but said the city was "not officially out of the woods."

The mayor said they are working with the appropriate regulatory agencies in reviewing additional data before giving an "all clear" to lift the advisory.

The water advisory was issued Friday night after cylindrospermopsin, a toxin produced by blue-green algae, was detected in the water system.

James was critical of a recent Palm Beach Post story that said he knew about the toxins in the water for 10 days but withheld the information. He was animate that he discovered the water problems on May 29, the same day that the advisory was issued.

Kalkat defended her decision not to notify the mayor when high levels of the toxin were first discovered May 19, calling the situation "unchartered territory."

In the meantime, the following vulnerable members of the population should not drink the tap water because they may be vulnerable to the effects of cylindrospermopsin:

Infants

Young children under the age of six

Pregnant women and nursing mothers

Pets

Those with pre-existing liver conditions

Those receiving dialysis treatment, and

As a precautionary measure, the elderly and other sensitive populations should consider following these advisory instructions.

According to the city, all other individuals not considered to be vulnerable may drink the water and cook with it.

Tap water can be used for showering, bathing, washing hands, dishes, flushing toilets, cleaning and doing laundry.