Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

West Palm Beach reports drinking water violation

Public does not need to boil water, city says
items.[0].videoTitle
The city of West Palm Beach is reporting a drinking water violation.
City of West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant next to lake
Posted at 6:34 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:34:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach issued a public notice Wednesday regarding a drinking water violation.

The city claims it exceeded levels for a byproduct of drinking water disinfectants and blames it on last month's response to toxins found at the water treatment plant.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

According to the city's release, the public does not need to boil water or take other corrective actions.

Anyone with a severely compromised immune system, infants or elderly should seek advice from their health care provider about drinking the water.

The city also claims the Florida Department of Health has acknowledged that the situation is not an emergency.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting-Paradise-Profile.jpg

Protecting Paradise

1:18 PM, Dec 05, 2018