Water releases from Lake Okeechobee to begin Dec. 7

New water release schedule implemented in August
Eve Samples, the executive director of Friends of the Everglades, offers her thoughts on the new Lake Okeechobee water release schedule. She called it a "vast improvement" from water management plans of the past. However, she said it won't be a "cure all" that will stop harmful discharges to the east coast.
Lake Okeechobee water release at St. Lucie Lock, Feb. 17, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia has learned that the Army Corps will begin water releases from Lake Okeechobee next month.

The freshwater discharges from the lake will be to the east and west starting Dec. 7.

Representatives with the Army Corps are attending a Rivers Coalition meeting in Stuart on Thursday.

The Florida Oceanographic Society is among the environmental groups concerned by the discharges because of water quality issues on the Treasure Coast from runoff after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

After five years of debate and discussion, the Army Corps of Engineers announced in August the final implementation of the new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) water release schedule.

LOSOM replaced the previous release schedule from 2008 and serves as the guideline for the Army Corps to determine where, when and how much water it releases to the east, west and south of Lake Okeechobee during the dry and wet season.

