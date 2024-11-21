Water releases from Lake Okeechobee to begin Dec. 7

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia has learned that the Army Corps will begin water releases from Lake Okeechobee next month.

The freshwater discharges from the lake will be to the east and west starting Dec. 7.

Representatives with the Army Corps are attending a Rivers Coalition meeting in Stuart on Thursday.

The Florida Oceanographic Society is among the environmental groups concerned by the discharges because of water quality issues on the Treasure Coast from runoff after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

After five years of debate and discussion, the Army Corps of Engineers announced in August the final implementation of the new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) water release schedule.

LOSOM replaced the previous release schedule from 2008 and serves as the guideline for the Army Corps to determine where, when and how much water it releases to the east, west and south of Lake Okeechobee during the dry and wet season.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this story.