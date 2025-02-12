Stuart commissioners lift plastic straw ban passed in 2019

STUART, Fla. — Businesses in Stuart can once again use plastic straws after a more than five-year ban was repealed by commissioners this week.

Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday to repeal the ordinance, which was passed on Oct. 28, 2019. The ban had aimed to decrease plastic waste and protect wildlife.

Enforcement of the ordinance did not ramp up until 2021 when offending businesses and vendors faced fines of up to $1,000.

During a first reading held last month to discuss the repeal, commissioners said the regulation has not led to a reduction of single-use plastics but continued to place a financial burden on the city and business owners that use straws.

During public comment on the issue, one concerned resident voiced her opposition to the repeal, saying it was implemented to save turtles.

Commissioners discussed the environmental impacts but cited a study that said levels of PFOA and PFAS chemicals exist in paper straws.

Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich and Commissioner Eula Clarke voted against repealing the ordinance.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia spoke with some business owners about the repeal. WPTV found that some agree with the change, while others say they’ve tried to eliminate straws.

"Most of my customers will be really happy about it because with the paper straws, they were just going through like two or three every time they sit down," Sebastian Gallego, the owner of Broadway Bagels & Deli said.

"It's working for us — the cups that we have and the compostable straws as an option for customers," Osceola Cafe owner Katherine Sharpe said. "I think we all have to do our part to help the planet."

The repeal coincides with President Donald Trump signing an executive order Tuesday that directs federal agencies to stop buying paper straws.