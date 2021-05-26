Stuart asks residents to conserve water as dry conditions continue

STUART, Fla. — Technically Florida has entered the start of the rainy season, but sunny and dry conditions continue for much of the Sunshine State.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

This has prompted the city of Stuart to encourage residents to limit their outdoor water use and conserve whenever possible.

City officials tweeted Tuesday that the issue is being caused by a substantial local rainfall deficit.

This is causing the city's water treatment plant to experience a high demand for potable water.

Every Drop Counts.

Due to a substantial local rainfall deficit, the City of Stuart's Water Treatment Plant is experiencing high demand for potable water. We ask and encourage our water users to limit outdoor water use and to conserve whenever possible at this time. pic.twitter.com/85v6KT1oQG — City of Stuart (@CityofStuartFL) May 25, 2021



Following an unusually wet summer and fall last year, dry conditions have persisted in South Florida and the Treasure Coast this winter.

The latest data from the Florida drought monitor data shows that much of Martin and Palm Beach County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

