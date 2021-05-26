Watch
Stuart asks residents to conserve water as dry conditions continue

Water treatment plant experiencing high demand
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:49:07-04

STUART, Fla. — Technically Florida has entered the start of the rainy season, but sunny and dry conditions continue for much of the Sunshine State.

This has prompted the city of Stuart to encourage residents to limit their outdoor water use and conserve whenever possible.

City officials tweeted Tuesday that the issue is being caused by a substantial local rainfall deficit.

This is causing the city's water treatment plant to experience a high demand for potable water.


Following an unusually wet summer and fall last year, dry conditions have persisted in South Florida and the Treasure Coast this winter.

The latest data from the Florida drought monitor data shows that much of Martin and Palm Beach County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Reporter Ryan Hughes is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

