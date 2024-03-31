Sea turtle nesting season off to strong start this spring

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season is starting off strong and even more leatherback turtle nests are expected throughout spring. Loggerhead Marinelife Centerpersonnel said they are seeing nests earlier and earlier every year.

Sea turtle nesting season officially began in southeast Florida on March 1 but so far they have already seen 38 leatherback nests on their beach.

On Feb. 16, their first nest arrived on their beach, which was the earliest they have ever had it happen. LMC told us the warmer it is outside, the earlier they arrive. However, that can throw off migratory patterns.

Nesting season goes until May so LMC wants to familiarize the community with what to do if you come across a nest:

Keep your distance, let the hatchlings crawl to the ocean on their own, avoid beach vegetation, minimize light, throw away trash and only dig holes below the high tide land and fill them back up.

For more information on nesting season and to track satellite-tagged sea turtles, visit LMC's website.