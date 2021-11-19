Long-awaited C-44 reservoir opens in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday in Martin County for a long-awaited reservoir that hopes to improve the quality of multiple waterways on the Treasure Coast.

The event was for the opening of the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area, which is designed to capture local runoff from the C-44 basin along with reducing nutrient loads and improving salinity in the St. Lucie Estuary and the southern portion of the Indian River Lagoon.

The reservoir project was built by the Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the South Florida Water Management District.

The Army Corps was joined by local water officials and politicians including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, for the ceremony.

"That treatment area will clean that water by consuming the nitrogen and phosphorus, reduce those levels, and allow us to put that water back into the watershed, which flows down to the St. Lucie Estuary," said Col. James Booth with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Indian River Lagoon is home to more than 3,000 species and is considered to be the most biologically diverse system in the entire country.

With the new reservoir, engineers can also hold water to release during the dry season.

The new facility spans more than 60,000 square feet.