Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held at Herbert Hoover Dike

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Herbert Hoover Dike, capping a yearslong rehabilitation project meant to keep the communities surrounding Lake Okeechobee safe from flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled the ribbon-cutting ceremony for 10 a.m. in Clewiston.

Originally built in the 1930s, the dike has been undergoing $1.8 billion in repairs since 2007.

Col. Jamie Booth said last year that 56 miles of the dike along Lake Okeechobee has been strengthened to prevent flooding in nearby communities.

Improvements include a cement cutoff wall that will help cut the flow of water through the dike.

