Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $1.5 billion to support Everglades restoration, water quality improvements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach on Monday morning.

The governor was alongside Shawn Hamilton, Florida's Department of Environmental Protection secretary, to announce another $1.5 billion for Everglades restoration and water quality improvements.

The investments include $614 million to support the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan and the Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir project.

This funding includes $100 million for the second phase of the C-51 Reservoir, which helps to support the water needs of Palm Beach and Broward counties while reducing freshwater discharges to the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The governor said the investments are meant to help Floridians enjoy the state's natural resources now and in the future.

"What we've done over these past five plus years is really ensure that we're leaving the state of Florida better to the next generation than we found it, and were happy to do that," DeSantis said.

The governor said the money will be distributed beginning July 1.

DeSantis said since he took office in 2019 the state has invested about $6.5 billion in Everglades restoration and water quality improvements.