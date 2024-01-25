Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir site

News conference scheduled for Thursday morning
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Jan. 10, 2022, outlining an executive order that proposes a $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of the state's water resources.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:51:46-05

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning at the site of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir in western Palm Beach County.

He'll be joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and South Florida Water Management District Chairman Chauncy Goss.

The EAA Reservoir is part of an effort to store, clean and funnel water south from Lake Okeechobee to the Florida Everglades, helping to restore South Florida's natural freshwater flow.

