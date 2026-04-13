Gov. DeSantis announces major Everglades reservoir project contracts finalized, completion moved up 5 years

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Florida's governor was in Palm Beach County on Monday to announce that all federally funded contracts for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir have been fully executed, which will expedite completion in the next three years.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said this is a major step forward in accelerating "one of the most critical components" of Everglades restoration.
WATCH BELOW: DeSantis announces major Everglades reservoir project contracts finalized
Joined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the governor said the reservoir will be completed five years ahead of the original timeline.
"This milestone brings us a step closer to delivering on our commitment to restore the Everglades," DeSantis said. "The July 2025 agreement between the State of Florida and the federal government has made all this possible by cutting red tape with an all-hands-on-deck approach. This is a major victory for America's Everglades and a testament to the progress our joint federal and state teams have made in just nine months."
More details regarding the agreement:
- Construction timelines for the EAA Reservoir have been accelerated by five years
- Florida has taken the lead on key project components while coordinating closely with the Army Corps
- Critical infrastructure, including the inflow pump station capable of moving 3 billion gallons of water daily from Lake Okeechobee, is already underway
- Agreements for the outflow pump station are nearing completion at a significantly faster pace than traditional federal timelines
The EAA Reservoir is planned to be a 240,000-acre-foot reservoir and a 6,500-acre-foot storm water treatment area south of Lake Okeechobee to prevent harmful discharges into the Everglades and improve water flow and quality.
Moving more water south from Lake Okeechobee instead of east and west has been a key part of Everglades restoration for years in an effort to protect the fragile ecosystem.
DeSantis also announced Monday that the state has assumed responsibility for the Blue Shanty Flow Way project — an essential "last mile" connection to move water south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.
The governor said ground was broken on that project two months after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed.
"With all contracts now executed and construction accelerating, the EAA Reservoir project is on track to become a cornerstone of Everglades restoration—helping move water south, recharge aquifers, and restore the natural flow of America's "River of Grass," the governor's office said in a statement.
Since taking office in 2019, DeSantis said he has prioritized Everglades restoration and water quality improvements, securing nearly $8 billion in funding for related projects:
"These investments have tripled water storage capacity in South Florida and contributed to major environmental gains, including Florida Bay reaching salinity targets for the first time in decades," according to the governor's office.
DeSantis said his proposed 2026 budget includes an additional $1.4 billion, bringing the total investment to $9.5 billion.
The Everglades Trust released the following statement regarding Monday's announcement:
"What a great day for America's Everglades, as it has been announced that all the federal money needed to complete their portions of the EAA Reservoir – the 'Crown Jewel' of Everglades restoration – has been secured.
This milestone is the result of the state’s historic agreement with the Department of the Army, announced in July 2025 – an agreement that will complete the EAA Reservoir in record time and at a reduced cost, so that its benefits can be realized ahead of schedule starting in 2029 when it comes online.
This announcement would not be possible without Governor Ron DeSantis, who from Day One dedicated himself to advancing the world’s largest ecosystem restoration effort, so that Floridians, and those who travel here, could enjoy a healthy and restored Everglades years ahead of schedule. Under his leadership, $8 billion has gone toward Everglades restoration and water quality improvements over the last seven years – a historic increase in funding that has resulted in him earning the title of the Everglades Governor.
Thank you to President Donald J. Trump and the Trump administration for securing the federal funds needed to help complete the EAA Reservoir in record time. Through the Army Civil Works' 'Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork' initiative, needless bureaucracy has been cut and policy has been put into action, helping to accelerate the EAA Reservoir, a complex infrastructure project, and setting a new standard for how to get projects done.
Now, our state is in the prime position to complete all the components the state has taken over for the EAA Reservoir by fully funding them in this year’s budget. Floridians have already been able to see and witness the positive benefits of Everglades restoration with the projects that have come online. Getting restoration done ahead of schedule will mean more years with less discharges, more years with a healthy Everglades, and more years with clean water, which our state’s economy relies on."