Gov. DeSantis announces major Everglades reservoir project contracts finalized, completion moved up 5 years

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Florida's governor was in Palm Beach County on Monday to announce that all federally funded contracts for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir have been fully executed, which will expedite completion in the next three years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this is a major step forward in accelerating "one of the most critical components" of Everglades restoration.

WATCH BELOW: DeSantis announces major Everglades reservoir project contracts finalized

Everglades restoration accelerated: Key reservoir project now set to finish 5 years early

Joined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the governor said the reservoir will be completed five years ahead of the original timeline.

"This milestone brings us a step closer to delivering on our commitment to restore the Everglades," DeSantis said. "The July 2025 agreement between the State of Florida and the federal government has made all this possible by cutting red tape with an all-hands-on-deck approach. This is a major victory for America's Everglades and a testament to the progress our joint federal and state teams have made in just nine months."

More details regarding the agreement:



Construction timelines for the EAA Reservoir have been accelerated by five years

Florida has taken the lead on key project components while coordinating closely with the Army Corps

Critical infrastructure, including the inflow pump station capable of moving 3 billion gallons of water daily from Lake Okeechobee, is already underway

Agreements for the outflow pump station are nearing completion at a significantly faster pace than traditional federal timelines

The EAA Reservoir is planned to be a 240,000-acre-foot reservoir and a 6,500-acre-foot storm water treatment area south of Lake Okeechobee to prevent harmful discharges into the Everglades and improve water flow and quality.

Moving more water south from Lake Okeechobee instead of east and west has been a key part of Everglades restoration for years in an effort to protect the fragile ecosystem.

DeSantis also announced Monday that the state has assumed responsibility for the Blue Shanty Flow Way project — an essential "last mile" connection to move water south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.

The governor said ground was broken on that project two months after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

"With all contracts now executed and construction accelerating, the EAA Reservoir project is on track to become a cornerstone of Everglades restoration—helping move water south, recharge aquifers, and restore the natural flow of America's "River of Grass," the governor's office said in a statement.

Since taking office in 2019, DeSantis said he has prioritized Everglades restoration and water quality improvements, securing nearly $8 billion in funding for related projects:

"These investments have tripled water storage capacity in South Florida and contributed to major environmental gains, including Florida Bay reaching salinity targets for the first time in decades," according to the governor's office.

DeSantis said his proposed 2026 budget includes an additional $1.4 billion, bringing the total investment to $9.5 billion.

The Everglades Trust released the following statement regarding Monday's announcement: