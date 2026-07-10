Florida Python Challenge kicks off: 10-day hunt offers $10,000 prize to remove invasive snakes

The state's annual Florida Python Challenge began Friday with hunters seeking to nab snakes and big prize money.

The 10-day challenge, held from July 10-19, 2026, aims to raise awareness about invasive Burmese pythons, support community involvement and help protect the Everglades ecosystem.

Florida Python Challenge removes nearly 200 pythons from South Florida

The event first began in 2013 as Florida works to contain the invasive species, which was introduced to the area through the pet trade decades ago.

State wildlife officials say the snakes pose a significant threat since there are few predators and they frequently prey upon native wildlife.

The first-place hunter participating in the challenge nets a $10,000 grand prize.

Organizers say registration for this year's hunt will remain open through the final day of the challenge.

Last year's hunt resulted in a record removal of 294 invasive Burmese pythons, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The "Ultimate Grand Prize" of $10,000 was awarded to Taylor Stanberry for removing 60 pythons.

Anyone may remove and humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles at any time on private lands with landowner permission and on 32 FWC-managed lands throughout South Florida, according to FWC.

The U.S. Geological Survey says on its website it is very difficult to estimate how many Burmese pythons are living in South Florida, but "conservatively, tens of thousands of invasive Burmese pythons are estimated to be present in the Greater Everglades region."