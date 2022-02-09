Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch seeks dolphin spotters for new project

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce is asking for the public's help with their new "Dolphin Spotter" project.

Researchers are collecting information on wild dolphin populations and encourage participants from across Florida to submit observations and photos of dolphins.

Submissions will be added to a database to support research efforts on dolphins living in the Indian River Lagoon.

The institute said the project will help them capture areas that traditional surveys don't reach.

Among the variables that participants will be asked to record include date, time, location, dolphin behavior, water quality and weather conditions and photos.

"Factors that impact Florida dolphins' ecosystems directly impact our ecosystems and the more we can learn about the population, the more we can do to conserve it," said Steve Burton, director of stranding and population assessment team at FAU Harbor Branch.

