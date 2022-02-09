Watch
Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch seeks dolphin spotters for new project

'Dolphin Spotter' program encourages participants to submit observations, photos
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The bottlenose dolphin is the most common dolphin species found in Florida coastal waters. They commonly feed over seagrass beds. Large fish, squid and invertebrates are its main food sources.
Bottlenose dolphin
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:05:39-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce is asking for the public's help with their new "Dolphin Spotter" project.

Researchers are collecting information on wild dolphin populations and encourage participants from across Florida to submit observations and photos of dolphins.

Submissions will be added to a database to support research efforts on dolphins living in the Indian River Lagoon.

The institute said the project will help them capture areas that traditional surveys don't reach.

Among the variables that participants will be asked to record include date, time, location, dolphin behavior, water quality and weather conditions and photos.

"Factors that impact Florida dolphins' ecosystems directly impact our ecosystems and the more we can learn about the population, the more we can do to conserve it," said Steve Burton, director of stranding and population assessment team at FAU Harbor Branch.

Click here to learn more about the "Dolphin Spotter" program.

