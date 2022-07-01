CANAL POINT, Fla. — Toxic algae is once again causing concerns on the Treasure Coast and areas of western Palm Beach County.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., tweeted Thursday that there is a toxic algae outbreak at Canal Point on Lake Okeechobee.

The congressman said that tests this week show that the water is more than "20 times too toxic for human contact near the canal."

RELATED: What's the difference between algae and toxic algae?

The Army Corps must not be allowed to discharge this water! #ZeroDischarges https://t.co/PlHde3lvio — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) June 30, 2022

Although drinking water is not affected, the water is potentially hazardous to residents and visitors.

Officials say to not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

If you come into contact with algae or discolored or smelly water, officials say to wash your skin and clothing.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Experts say residents should contact their veterinarian if they believe their pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.

Eating healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe but do not eat shellfish in waters with algal blooms.

Toxic algae has been an ongoing problem for the Treasure Coast for years. This issue has been a point of emphasis for Mast in his push to end freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary.