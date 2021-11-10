Advisories in effect for multiple beaches in Palm Beach County for poor water quality

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Swimmers might want to think twice before taking a dip in the ocean in Palm Beach County.

Health advisories have been posted this week at multiple beaches in Palm Beach County due to poor water quality.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued advisories for the following beaches:

Carlin Park in Jupiter

Riviera Beach

Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

Boynton Beach in the town of Ocean Ridge

Palm Beach Municipal in Palm Beach

Lake Worth-Kreusler in Lake Worth Beach

Officials said recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than 71 colonies per milliliter of marine water, which put it in the poor range.

Phil Foster Park, a popular snorkeling site, scored the highest levels for enterococci bacteria among the beaches with advisories.

Experts said the cause for the elevated levels of bacteria is unknown but heavy rains, high surf and heavy traffic can contribute.

Generally, poor ratings are associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

The latest beach report showed that South Inlet and Spanish River parks in Boca Raton, along with Jupiter Beach Park, had the cleanest water. All three of those sites scored in the "good" range.

The Florida Department of Health encourages people to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any body of water.

Click here for the latest water quality reports for beaches in Palm Beach County and throughout the state.