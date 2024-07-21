What Florida Democrats are saying after President Biden decides not to seek reelection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After President Joe Biden announced Sunday afternoon that he would not seek reelection, Florida Democrats began to express their thoughts via news releases and on social media. Here's what they are saying:

Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried

"Thank you @POTUS Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our lifetimes — the nation is eternally grateful. Now, the Democratic Party must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump."

Thank you @POTUS. Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our lifetimes — the nation is eternally grateful. Now, the Democratic Party must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel

"I am tremendously thankful for all President Biden has done and continues to do for our country and the world," Frankel said in a statement. "His decency and patriotism have been a mark of his extraordinary service. I look forward to working with him as he finishes his term as he fights for democracy, freedom, and economic security."

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz

"He is a patriot! And one of the most successful public servants in American History. His record of service may never be seen again."

He is a patriot! And one of the most successful public servants in American History. His record of service may never be seen again. https://t.co/7kJVWSEZ1J — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 21, 2024

State Sen. Tina Polsky

"I am so proud to have supported this incredible man who just proved how to put country over party. Thank you for a life of public service and for the most consequential administration in history. Proud to be a Democrat today and always!"

I am so proud to have supported this incredible man who just proved how to put country over party. Thank you for a life of public service and for the most consequential administration in history. Proud to be a Democrat today and always! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GOJRUM1c96 — State Senator Tina Polsky (@TinaPolsky) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost

"The most progressive and one of the most effective Presidents in our country’s history. The President to do the most on ending gun violence, defeating the climate crisis, and protecting working people. I have a lot more to say but for now I’ll just say: Thank you @JoeBiden"

The most progressive and one of the most effective Presidents in our country’s history. The President to do the most on ending gun violence, defeating the climate crisis, and protecting working people. I have a lot more to say but for now I’ll just say: Thank you @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/ILnMeUJPM6 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

"Pres. Biden will go down as one of the most consequential one-term presidents in US history. He led us out of the pandemic, & helped us rebuild infrastructure, boost manufacturing, lower healthcare costs, expand vets' benefits & combat climate change. Thanks for your service!"

Pres Biden will go down as one of the most consequential one-term presidents in US history.



He led us out of the pandemic, & helped us rebuild infrastructure, boost manufacturing, lower healthcare costs, expand vets’ benefits & combat climate change.



Thanks for your service! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dA9nEGFbJz — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) July 21, 2024

State Sen. Shevrin Jones

"President Joe Biden is the greatest president of our lifetime. The nation is forever indebted and grateful for his years of service. It’s time for Democrats to unite in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. She has my full support as the leader needed to meet this moment and defeat Donald Trump. The Trump-Vance ticket is dead-set on taking away Americans’ rights, destroying democracy, and doing the bidding of greedy corporations price gouging working families. Together, we can beat this threat and continue moving America forward."

President Joe Biden is the greatest president of our lifetime. The nation is forever indebted and grateful for his years of service.



It’s time for Democrats to unite in support of Vice President @KamalaHarris. She has my full support as the leader needed to meet this moment and… https://t.co/nGACJH8nC1 — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) July 21, 2024

State Sen. Lauren Book

"Our country is a better, stronger, more united place because of President Joe Biden's decades of selfless and steadfast service to the American people. Today, as the President announced his decision not to seek re-election, I thank him and his family for the sacrifices they’ve made in service to our nation."