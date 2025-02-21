Trump says Rep. Byron Donalds has his 'Total Endorsement' if congressman runs for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The race to become Florida's next governor isn't until next year but discussion about who will run for the state's top job is already generating plenty of conversation.

This week, President Donald Trump weighed in on who he would like to see move into the governor's mansion once Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term ends.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account Thursday evening that U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a devoted supporter of the president, will have his "Complete and Total Endorsement" should he decide to run for governor.

"Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda," Trump's post said. "He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Trump's statement also said the congressman would be a "Great and Powerful" governor, encouraging.

"RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump posted.

Donalds, 46, has represented Florida's 19th congressional district in southwest Florida since 2021.

The Republican primary for governor could be a crowded field with multiple other candidates possibly considering a run for the state's top office including Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

At a gathering in Palm Beach County this month, Republican donors openly discussed the prospect of Casey DeSantis running for governor, according to an NBC News report.