Florida first lady Casey DeSantis considering running for governor in 2026, NBC News reports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's first lady is considering running for governor in 2026, according to a report from NBC News.

With her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing term limits, there has been some speculation about Casey DeSantis entering the political arena for years.

WATCH BELOW: FAU poll in 2024 showed Casey DeSantis had high favorability if she chooses to run for governor

Poll: Republican voters prefer Casey DeSantis as next Florida governor

At a gathering last week in Palm Beach County, Republican donors openly discussed the prospect of Florida's first lady running for governor next year.

The report said she is seriously considering the idea for the first time, according to five people directly familiar with the donor event.

NBC News has not been able to reach Casey DeSantis for comment.

A political poll conducted last April by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research, said that in a hypothetical primary matchup, 38% of Republican voters surveyed prefer First Lady Casey DeSantis as the Sunshine State's next governor over now former U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who picked up 16%.

Gaetz has sparked speculation about a potential gubernatorial run in 2026. In January, the former congressman confirmed on his conservative talk show that he is considering the possibility saying, "Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Times texted me and asked if I'm considering running for governor of Florida— and of course I am. I am the true Florida man, after all."

The Republican primary for governor could be a crowded field with multiple other candidates possibly considering a run for the state's top office including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.