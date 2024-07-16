Stress expert offers advice for navigating tough political conversations with friends, family

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Politicians on both sides of the aisle are looking to reevaluate the use of divisive political rhetoric following Saturday events in Butler, Pennsylvania. But in stressful times like these, it's not just politicians using this kind of language.

Whether in the White House or your own house, the language used can be divisive and stressful, further dividing both ends of the political spectrum.

Talking politics can be stressful in any family, especially after an attempted assassination of a presidential candidate. It's pushed politicians on both sides of the aisle to call for unity.

"The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated," President Joe Biden said in his Sunday night Oval Office address. "It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."

It's a sentiment that supporters of Donald Trump shared with WPTV in the days after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, which injured the former president.

"We really need to come together as a country," said one supporter.

"Everyone has a different opinion, but we used to be able to talk about it openly and disagree but people would still just get along," added another Trump supporter.

When we argue with friends and even family members about politics, it can be stressful and difficult to step away from. Stress expert JJ Errico said it can even impact your health.

"If you can reduce stress, you can live longer," Errico said. "And who doesn't want that?”

Errico's years of research have centered around stress and how we can reduce it. He said these conversations make the body feel like it's in danger, or about to walk into a fight, making it difficult to take that step back. Errico said it's simple, find common ground.

"I think that when people are having an argument over politics, the first thing you should do or try to do is recognize that you're speaking with a person," Errico said. "That person has a family the same way you do. They have parents. They have children. They have siblings. So, you have to find the common ground. Safety for human beings can be found in common ground and community."

Errico said in the moment, even though it's difficult, you have to remove yourself from a conversation for a short time if it starts to get too heated.

"Taking a deep breath, walking around, stretching," Errico said. "I find that it's very simple, if you're hungry, if you're thirsty, if you have to use the bathroom, take care of those things. We're not in kindergarten. We don’t have to raise a hand and ask to go to the bathroom. … Do those things because they actually can reduce the amount of stress in your body."

In the long run, Errico said taking care of yourself with a good diet, sleep and exercise can actually make your body more equipped to handle stress and can even help you live longer.

"Those are the three biggies," Errico said. "If you do those things, you'll have the ability to weather those feelings of stress or that feeling of threat much more powerfully."