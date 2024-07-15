Can political discourse be toned down after Trump assassination attempt?

Segment 1:
Florida GOP committeeman Peter Feaman discusses security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week following the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
"We have to get back to good, civil political discourse," Feaman said.
WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams then speak about the tone and tenor of politics in the U.S. in the wake of the shooting.
Segment 2:
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says his agency was in contact with the Secret Service shortly after the assassination attempt. He also shares his thoughts on the security at the rally where the shooting took place.
Segment 3:
Crowley concludes the show by offering his thoughts on the Secret Service's actions after former President Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt.