Can political discourse be toned down after Trump assassination attempt?

Segment 1:

Florida GOP committeeman Peter Feaman discusses security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week following the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

"We have to get back to good, civil political discourse," Feaman said.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams then speak about the tone and tenor of politics in the U.S. in the wake of the shooting.

'Everybody needs to tone it down': Florida GOP committeeman says after Trump assassination attempt

Segment 2:

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says his agency was in contact with the Secret Service shortly after the assassination attempt. He also shares his thoughts on the security at the rally where the shooting took place.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he was 'very surprised' gunman was able to access rooftop at Trump rally

Segment 3:

Crowley concludes the show by offering his thoughts on the Secret Service's actions after former President Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt.