Searching for South Floridians connected to Jan. 6

In the wake of the pardons being granted by President Trump, we drove throughout South Florida looking for people who had ties to Jan. 6.

Late Monday night, Gabriel Garcia removed his ankle monitor in Miami. He was sentenced to a year in prison for two felonies related to his role on Jan. 6.

“I’m glad now that we finally have a president, not just because of the pardons, but I have a feeling that our country is going to be a lot better under Trump once again,” said Garcia.

In Boca Raton, we tried to find Richard Cook.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison last year for offenses related to the breach of the Capitol. He was not at home, and according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, not in their custody either.

We tried contacting a man in Boynton Beach, Nicholas Lentz, who was sentenced in 2022 to 36 months probation including 30 days of home detention. He did not return our calls.

We did find one man in Wellington, Jason Dolan, who had reached a plea deal on his charges but had yet to be sentenced. He told us he was happy for himself and everyone else but that he had not been contacted directly about his situation.

We also spoke with Stuart Attorney Jeff Gorman, who defended a Martin County woman who was at the Capitol on January 6th. He told us his client would be completely exonerated adding, “Justice has prevailed for a majority of people who were there on January 6th. This wasn’t treason or an insurrection, it was more akin to the end of Animal House.”