Fort Pierce man convicted in Jan. 6 riot defends Trump

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce resident involved in the Jan. 6 is speaking out defending the former president.

Tony Mariotto is serving three years’ probation after taking a plea deal for one charge of parading, picketing, or demonstrating.

The Justice Department said Mariotto unlawfully entered the Capitol, including the gallery of Congress. He was tracked down after posting a "selfie" on social media from inside the Capitol and arrested two weeks following the riot.

FBI A "selfie" photo that Tony Mariotto took inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This is what he told WPTV on Tuesday after it was announced Trump was indicted.

“It is ridiculous to think that President Trump incited me go inside the Capitol building. In his speech, he clearly stated to peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol to make our voices heard regarding the stolen election. God gave us free will and some of us used that free will to enter the Capitol.

Our three letter agencies are clearly targeting their political opponents, and our leaders on both sides of the aisles don’t care. Everything they accuse President Trump of doing is what they are doing. I am still hopeful that people will see through the gaslighting and mind control tactics that are perpetrated on we the people. President Trump is the light. He continues to fight for humanity, and I believe his soul is protected."

