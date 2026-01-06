Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's official portrait edited to remove ring amid federal charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's office edited her official portrait to remove a ring off her hand, according to a post made on X.

The edit comes as the congresswoman is facing allegations she used public money, originally earmarked to register people for vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, to fund her political campaign and make private purchases.

WATCH: Congresswoman's chief of staff says decision to edit photo was unauthorized

Congresswoman's office removes ring from official portrait amid federal charges

According to the indictment, federal prosecutors said one of those purchases included a 3.14-carat yellow diamond ring from a jewelry store in New York City costing more than $100,000.

The ring removed from the photo was yellow, according to a WPTV analysis of both photos. Our news team sent a picture of the ring to Tiffany & Co., a jewelry company with a headquarters in New York City. They told WPTV the ring in the congresswoman’s official portrait includes two products the company sells: a Tiffany Victoria band and a Tiffany Soleste Cushion Cut Engagement Ring with a single halo.

A client advisor told WPTV the Soleste-styled ring would cost somewhere in the six-figure range at 3.14 carats, while the Victoria band would cost an extra $24,000.

Naomie Pierre-Louis, the congresswoman's chief of staff, said the decision to edit the photo was unauthorized and should not have occurred. She also said staff made the decision without the congresswoman's approval.

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick/X A post on Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's X account on Dec. 25, 2025.

"This action was not directed, approved, or authorized by the Congresswoman," she wrote. "It was a staff-level decision made by well-intentioned individuals seeking to protect the Member’s reputation. It was unauthorized and should not have occurred."

Peter Loge, director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at George Washington University, said the removal of the ring creates the appearance that the congresswoman had something to hide. He said this creates a bad impression.

“Because public officials have to be doing the right thing and seemingly doing the right thing,” said Loge. “And if you’re using computer technology to change your image, you're saying what is really here is something I don’t want you to see.”

He said ultimately, if the case won’t end soon, voters will get to make a decision at the ballot box. Elijah Manley is running against the congresswoman in the primary election. Cherfilus-McCormick is suing Manley from running an ad related to this topic.

Federal prosecutors haven't said if the ring they discussed in their indictment was being worn in the congresswoman's official portrait. But they said the ring was bought from a jewelry design house headquartered in New York City and cost about $109,000.

We did reach out to the company’s press team to determine if they were involved in the investigation. We didn’t hear back.

