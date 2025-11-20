Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick accused of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds, other charges

MIAMI, Fla. — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been indicted on charges for stealing $5 million in FEMA funds and making illegal campaign contributions, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, the indictment states Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, both of Miramar, worked through their family health-care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021. In July 2021, the company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds.

It alleges they conspired to steal the funds and route them through multiple accounts to disguise the source. A large amount of the funds was said to be used as campaign contributions to her 2021 congressional campaign.

She's also facing charges conspiring to file a false federal tax return with her 2021 tax preparer, David K. Spencer.

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida stated, “Today’s indictment shows no one is above the law. This indictment reflects our Office’s commitment to follow the facts, apply the law, and protect the American taxpayer. Public money belongs to the American people. When FEMA funds are diverted for personal or political gain, it erodes trust and harms us all. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that American taxpayer dollars are used as intended and that the public’s trust is safeguarded.”

If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison.