'Probable cause' found in ethics investigation of U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Congressional investigators announced this week they found "probable cause" that a South Florida lawmaker broke ethics and campaign finance laws.



U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., has been under investigation for a year.



Investigators with the Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason to believe" she sought money for a community project and directed it to a private business.



Those investigators also recommended looking into allegations that she accepted campaign contributions linked to official actions.



Cherfilus-McCormick's office told WPTV that the congresswoman has done nothing wrong and that she has cooperated with the investigation.

Read the full ethics report below: