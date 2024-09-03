Harris-Walz campaign's ‘Reproductive Freedom’ tour makes first stop in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With Labor Day in the rearview, we are in the home stretch for the election. The Kamala Harris campaign is looking to sustain its momentum by launching a bus tour focused on reproductive rights.

Democrats brought their bus to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, telling WPTV's Michael Hoffman that they’re convinced Florida is still in play for Harris this November.

More than 500 attendees in Palm Beach County showed support for what the Harris campaign calls the "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour.

Attendees at Kamala Harris event chant 'We're not going back'

“We keep showing up and that’s what we’ll do every single day,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Organizers plan to make more than 50 stops around the country by Election Day, starting right here in Florida — a state that many Republicans have already claimed is a sure thing for the GOP.

WPTV Florida U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell spoke at the event.

"That voter registration number is Republican-manufactured," said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “It’s baloney and it’s a fabrication. We are going to invest in Florida and make sure we get those folks turn out to vote for Amendment 4, to vote for Kamala Haris and Tim Walz and a reproductive freedom ticket up and down the ballot.”

WPTV Jonathan Alexandre of Liberty Council claims Democrats "want unlimited abortions without any restrictions."

Pro-life advocates standing against a yes vote on Amendment 4 claim that it will lead to no regulations on abortions at all.

“They want unlimited abortions without any restrictions," said Jonathan Alexandre with Liberty Council. "It’s even a far cry from where the Democrats started when you had safe, legal and rare being articulated by the Bill Clinton administration."

State Florida 'frontline' for abortion battle 2 years after Roe v. Wade overturned Forrest Saunders

The voters have to make a critical decision here on Amendment 4 in a few weeks. Right now, Florida bans most abortions after six weeks. A “yes” vote for Amendment 4 would add abortion protections into the state’s constitution.