Harris campaign to begin 'Fighting for Reproductive Freedom' bus tour in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is kicking off a new bus tour this week to focus on reproductive rights, and its first stop is Palm Beach County.

Called "The Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" bus tour, the Harris-Walz campaign said the bus will be in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.

According to the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign, each stop on the tour will "emphasize the stark contrast between Vice President Harris and Governor Walz, who are fighting to restore reproductive freedom in all 50 states, and Donald Trump and JD Vance."

The campaign did not mention in its news release which cities they would be visiting during their time in Palm Beach County.

Among the politicians scheduled to be in attendance include:



U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Harris-Walz campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick, D-Fla.

Candidate for U.S. Senate Debbie Murcasel Powell

Republican television personality Ana Navarro

Reproductive rights storyteller Anya Cook

The stop in South Florida comes just days after former President Donald Trump said he would vote to uphold Florida's abortion ban after seeming to signal he'd support a repeal.

"The tour will kick off in Trump's backyard, where women are living under an extreme abortion ban Trump made possible by overturning Roe v. Wade," a statement from the Harris campaign said.

The bus tour will then head north and visit Jacksonville and then make at least 50 stops in key states through the fall.