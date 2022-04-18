Minority voting groups speak out ahead of Florida's congressional redistricting special session

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Multiple community organizations are holding a news conference Monday as the Florida Legislature prepares to hold a special session regarding congressional redistricting.

Faith in Florida's Palm Beach Chapter will be joined with UNIFY Palm Beach County, the South County Chapter of the NAACP, the Palm Beach Black Caucus and the Delray Alliance Voters League.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently vetoed congressional redistricting maps passed during the regular session, prompting Tuesday's special session.

The Florida Legislature's leaders sent a memorandum to lawmakers last week saying legislative staff will not draw new congressional maps.

Instead, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson are asking DeSantis to give them one.

Critics said this action will slash Black representation in Congress in half.

Faith in Florida and other community organizations will hold a 2 p.m. news conference at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach regarding the matter.

The event will feature speakers from impacted communities who will "demand that the Legislature follow the law and respect the rights of Black Floridians to have representation in Congress."