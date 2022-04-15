Minority voters voice concern over proposed congressional redistricting maps

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The proposed map of Florida congressional districts is under scrutiny.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week proposed a new Florida congressional map that would create four more Republican-leaning districts.

The move would reduce the number of districts where Black voters are a plurality, concerning voters that it would weaken the minority vote.

Political involvement is a pastime for Cinthia Becton, who has lived in Riviera Beach for 55 years.

She is keeping a close eye on the looming decision about the proposed map of Florida's new congressional districts lines.

"It is discouraging. This shouldn't be happening now," Becton said.

She's worried about the movement in north and Central Florida that could weaken the minority vote.

"You don't throw roadblocks. There are too many other things that are stumbling blocks," Becton said. "You don't need to be passing laws that make it difficult for people to vote because they've got obstacles already."

She remembers voting at a time discriminatory voting practices were prevalent before the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

"Sometimes you didn't know what was on the ballot until you got to the polls to vote," Becton said.

Fears about voter suppression still linger, stemming from the state Legislature.

Two weeks ago, a U.S. federal court struck down key provisions of Florida's Senate Bill 90, which restricted third-party voter registration drives, limited access to ballot drop boxes and barred anyone from helping voters waiting in line to vote.

The judge noted "the right to vote, and the Voting Rights Act particularly, are under siege."

"When we see that the Voting Rights Act is being stripped away from voters because states are doing whatever they want, that causes great concern," said Marisol Zenteno with League of Women Voters Florida.

Becton still believes a better day is ahead, staying engaged and informed.

"I have a grandchild. I want things better for them. ... I paid my dues. I really did," Becton said. "They should not have to pay the same dues."

State lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee next week to make a decision on the congressional district maps.