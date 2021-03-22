Vice President Kamala Harris visits Jacksonville on 'Help is Here' tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Florida on Monday to visit a vaccine site and tout this month's passage of the American Rescue Plan.

Harris first visited a vaccination center in Jacksonville.

She then met with Florida leaders, including Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, at a Feeding Northeast Florida site where food is being distributed to people in need.

Harris took part in a nearly hour-long listening session where she heard from officials about the food insecurities and other difficulties that residents are facing.

Dubbed the "Help is Here" tour, both Harris and President Joe Biden are spending the next few weeks visiting multiple cities in the U.S. to promote the passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package.

Part of the plan provides emergency grants, lending and investment to small businesses hit hard by COVID-19.