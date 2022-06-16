U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist picks up endorsement from SEIU Florida Public Services Union

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was in West Palm Beach on Thursday to announce a new endorsement as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Crist met with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Florida Public Services Union workers outside the School District of Palm Beach County bus depot.

The union, one of Florida's largest, endorsed Crist for governor during the event.

Crist took several jabs at Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming he does not care about the average income earner in Florida.

I’m incredibly grateful to earn the endorsement of @seiufl — one of Florida’s largest unions that represents our essential workers on the ground in our hotels, airports, hospitals and more.



Together, we’re going to rebuild the middle class and ensure their voices are heard! pic.twitter.com/d6TNlUtbfF — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 16, 2022

Crist said more needs to be done to achieve affordable housing for all Florida residents.

"Good luck buying a home, right. Good luck renting an apartment right now. It's outrageous what's happening, and people are getting stuck with the bill," Crist said.

He also called out oil companies for making record profits amid record gas prices.

"I suggested to Gov. DeSantis that he lower the price of gas at the pump by not having a state gas tax last November. Where the hell has he been?" Crist said.

Crist has picked up a number of endorsements recently, including from the Florida Education Association and several well-known Democrats.

Many have called on Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to bow out of the governor's race, but she has vowed to continue her campaign leading up to August's Democratic primary.

Whoever wins in August faces a popular DeSantis in the November election.

The governor has amassed a huge war chest, raising more than $10 million last month alone.