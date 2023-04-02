Trump to speak Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago after indictment in New York

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump plans to deliver remarks Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort when he returns from his arraignment, according to a news release from his campaign.

Trump, who announced on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago that he is a candidate for president in 2024, is scheduled to speak at 8:15 p.m.

Trump is to appear in court Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan for arraignment at 2:15 p.m., sources tell CNN. He reportedly will travel to New York from Palm Beach on Monday and stay overnight at his Trump Tower residence in Manhattan.

His attorney said the former president will voluntarily surrender to New York law enforcement.

Trump will be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken.

At the arraignment, New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan will determine if the law is sound enough for the case to move forward to trial.

The judge earlier sentenced Trump’s close confidant Allen Weisselberg to prison, presided over the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and oversaw former adviser Steve Bannon’s criminal fraud case.

Trump's legal team will make a robust response in court to try to challenge his indictment once the charges are unsealed, Joe Tacopina, a Trump defense lawyer, told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday.

"The team will look at every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge," Tacopina said.

Fourteen day sago, Trump called on his supporters to protest when he posted on Truth Social he was going to be indicted in connection with the ongoing investigation by New York prosecutors into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted him, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night.

Tacopina suggested the statute of limitations may have passed on any alleged misconduct related to those transactions.

“They’re not false entries. But assuming they were, they’re misdemeanors way beyond the statute of limitations, so they had to cobble them together to try and get a felony,” he said.

Trump's supporters gatheredoutside his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday morning and at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in the afternoon, waving flags and signs.

