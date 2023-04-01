Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago, his golf course

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two days after former President Donald Trump was indicted, his supporters gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday morning and at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in the afternoon, waving flags and signs.

Late Saturday morning, Trump's motorcade traveled to his golf course on Summit Boulevard. Supporters showed up around 12:30 p.m.

Jeff Rngrose/WPTV Donald Trump supporters at Trump international Golf Club near West Palm Beach.



RELATED: Poll shows support for Trump remains strong despite indictment

Thirteen days ago, Trump called on his supporters to protest when he posted on Truth Social he was going to be indicted in connection with the ongoing investigation by New York prosecutors into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

A Manhatten District grand jury indicted him, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night.

"That’s why we’re here to support him and if anything’s going on and he asks for it, we show up and I’m sure that this is going on across the country not just here," Lori Bella said outside Mar-a-Lago.

Many of the supporters WPTV spoke with said they believe this is not fair justice and noted the charges were from allegations several years ago.



And because we're closer to the 2024 presidential candidate, in which Trump is a candidate, they believe it's targeted.

RELATED: What does Donald Trump's indictment mean for his presidential run?

Trump reportedly plans to surrender to authorities Tuesday with an arraignment around 2:15 p.m. in New York City. The charges have not been unsealed.

One supporter drove more than three hours from St. Augustine to come out to the former president's defense. He gave away hot dogs to supporters and media members.

"I just knew we had to support our president and this is the way that I could show that I support him," Dirk Frazel. said. "I’m here for his supporters and as you can hear from the honking and the constant passing by, that there’s a lot of people here too that support Donald Trump.

As far as if these allegations will sway their opinion, they say they will continue to show unwavering support for Trump.

Many say they plan to show up again in the next few days.





