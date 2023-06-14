Trump supporters brave sweltering heat to wish former president happy birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump's 77th birthday did not go unnoticed by his supporters in Palm Beach County.

"He has our back. We will always have his," Maria Corynstl said. "We will stand out here in 105-degree weather in South Florida."

Corynstl was referring to the heat advisory that was in effect Wednesday afternoon.

Trump was not expected to be at Mar-a-Lago after his not-guilty plea in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

WPTV Supporters of former President Donald Trump braved the South Florida heat to wish him a happy birthday.

Political Trump supporters celebrate former president's birthday Victor Jorges

He faces 37 charges in an indictment over the handling and alleged concealing of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

After the court appearance, he flew to his club in New Jersey.

The Wednesday crowd at Mar-a-Lago also featured a bus of about 30 people from Ocala, who said they delivered about 30,000 birthday cards.

WPTV Democrat Rolando Chang Barrero shares his thoughts on the support that former President Donald Trump continues to have among many Republicans.

"We just want to say happy birthday to President Trump," one of the bus riders said.

Even as he fights the legal battles, Trump is still actively campaigning for the Republican nomination for president.

"It's a sideshow and a wonderful distraction for the DeSantis campaign," Rolando Chang Barreo of the Palm Beach County Democratic Hispanic Caucus said. "DeSantis will have to throw a lot of money against Trump because Trump knows how to get free media."