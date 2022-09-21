Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter among multiple properties named in business fraud lawsuit

JUPITER, Fla. — Multiple properties are named in a new 222-page lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his company, alleging wide-scale business fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday that the lawsuit comes following a three-year investigation involving interviews with more than 65 witnesses and a review of millions of pages of documents produced by defendants and others.

James, a Democrat, said Trump "grossly inflated" his personal net worth by billions of dollars.

Among the multiple assets named in the complaint include Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

The lawsuit said that the former president and his organization inappropriately valued his Jupiter property after he purchased it in 2012.

"For the period 2013 to 2020, Mr. Trump's golf course in Jupiter, Florida, was valued using a fixed-asset approach even though that was not an acceptable method for valuing an operating golf course," the lawsuit said. "The bulk of the value in that fixed-asset approach was based on the use of an inflated purchase price from the purported assumption of "refundable" membership liabilities."

James said the Trump Organization, through the entity Jupiter Golf Club LLC, purchased Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter for $5 million in cash in November 2012.

(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York.

"Less than a year later, Mr. Trump valued the same property at $62 million on the 2013 Statement of Financial Condition," according to the lawsuit. "That inflation represented a markup of 1,100%. Indeed, for every year from 2013 to 2020, virtually all of the value attributed to Jupiter was fraudulently overstated due to several deceptive methods and assumptions."

James said the Trump Organization overstated the value of his Jupiter golf club by employing the "fixed-assets scheme" and so-called "brand premium scheme."

By adding the "Trump brand" the value of the property was inflated an additional 30% from 2011 through 2014 and 15% from 2015 through 2020, the suit said. However, statements by the organization did not acknowledge that any of the valuations included a brand premium.

The former president posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that James should direct her attention to fighting violent crime in New York, calling her a "failed A.G."

The Trump Organization released the following statement regarding the lawsuit: