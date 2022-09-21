Investigation of former President Trump, Trump Organization started in 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The announcement of Wednesday's lawsuit by the New York attorney general against former President Donald Trump started with an investigation in 2019.

Then in 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Trump's tax records could be released to prosecutors.

RELATED: Mar-a-Lago overvalued by $664 million, according to lawsuit against

A year later, New York Attorney General Letitia James joined the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case and a grand jury convened.

A second grand jury met in October 2021 to consider charges related to the company's valuation of assets.

(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York.

In February 2022, the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, filed motions asking the criminal case be dismissed. Fast forward to April, Trump was held in civil contempt for failing to produce requested documents.

In May 2022, the New York Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling that Trump and his children, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, must testify as part of the New York attorney general’s investigation into his business practices.

RELATED: Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter among multiple properties named in lawsuit

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in New York.

In June 2022, the New York Supreme Court dismissed appeal requests but purged contempt orders. Then in August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15-felony tax fraud charges.

Also in August, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times during a deposition with lawyers from James' office.

In September, Attorney General Letitia James rejected a settlement offer and filed the 222-page civil lawsuit Wednesday.

Trial proceedings in the case are expected to begin in October.