Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Ex-President Donald Trump faces several legal battles

From Georgia to Mar-a-Lago, former president
With the possibility that former President Donald Trump could soon be indicted, groups of supporters gathered Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago to show their continued support for him.
Trump presidency announcement Mar-a-Lago
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 17:21:48-04

Hush-money allegations comprise just one legal battle faced by former President Donald Trump.

Here is a partial list of other key legal challenges:

  • In Georgia, a state investigation is underway into whether the then-president tried to overturn the 2020 vote.

Dr. Kevin Wagner, a Florida Atlantic University political scholar, spoke to WPTV about the raging debate that pits cries of "political prosecution" against those who cry that "no one is above the law."

"The U.S. works conceptually under the idea of the rule of law and the rule of law being objective," Wagner said. "When we start believing our court systems are not neutral, our court systems are partisan, we are in an entirely different realm. It is hard to have a sustainable democracy when there isn't trust in elections, there isn't trust the system itself is not biased to one side or the other."

Legal observers note that the hush money allegations at the center — for now — of a possible indictment against Trump are allegations federal prosecutors did not pursue. So why, some in the legal community ask, is the Manhattan district attorney poised to do just that.

"There is no doubt that there is a perfect example of weaponizing the Manhattan district attorney, and there is no doubt that it is a textbook example of prosecutorial misconduct," Stuart Kaplan, a defense attorney and former FBI agent, said.

The country watches, waits and debates – endlessly – again.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7